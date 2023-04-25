Health ministry delegation on fact-finding mission in Otjozondjupa

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula is leading a delegation of medical doctors and local and national health managers on a weeklong fact-finding mission to clinics, health centres and State hospitals in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Shangula and his delegation started the mission on Monday in the Okakarara Constituency.

At the Okakarara State Hospital, Shangula addressed nurses and administration officers saying he is keen to listen to them as well as to see challenges they face in handling the health affairs at the hospital.

“We are also here to see challenges faced at the mortuary, and with the medicine stockpile, old buildings, ambulances and turnover of nurses and administrators at your health facilities,” he said.

The minister further said clinics, heath centres and hospitals in the jurisdictions of Otjiwarongo, Etunda, Otavi, Kombat and Grootfontein were next to be visited on Tuesday, while those in Gam and Tsumkwe settlements were scheduled for Wednesday.

The ministry also plans to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day at the Tsumkwe settlement on Thursday.

Friday will be dedicated to visiting the Omatako and Mangetti Dune health centres in the same Tsumkwe Constituency, Dr Shangula said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency