Healthcare, Technology Leaders Gather in Johannesburg for Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2024

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Technology is revolutionizing healthcare in Africa, from enhancing patient care with electronic health records to enabling remote consultations via telemedicine. These advancements are making healthcare more efficient, accessible, and cost-effective.

IT News Africa is excited to announce the 9th Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa (HISA) 2024, set for August 29, 2024, at The Maslow Sandton in Johannesburg. Themed “Transforming African Healthcare: Harnessing Technology for Universal Access and Innovation,” the event will explore how cutting-edge technologies can improve patient outcomes, healthcare delivery, and system sustainability.

Key Topics and Agenda Highlights

The summit will address critical challenges in African healthcare, focusing on technology’s role in achieving universal healthcare. Key topics include:

Integrating AI in African Healthcare – Exploring AI’s role in diagnostics and patient management. Digitizing Healthcare Records – The challenges and successes of migrating to cloud solutions. Telemedicine – Expanding access to healthcare in remote regions. The Role of Technology in Implementing Universal Healthcare

Key Speakers

HISA 2024 will feature industry experts discussing digital health, telemedicine, and AI integration. Notable speakers include:

Dr. Mohamed El Sahili, CEO of Medland Hospital, Zambia

Shiraz Dadar, Head of IT at M.P. Shah Hospital, Nairobi

Nhlanhla Xaba, ICT Manager at Mediclinic

Margot Brews, Head of Health Risk Management at Momentum Health Solutions

Sponsorship and Exhibition Opportunities

HISA 2024 offers IT service providers, HealthTech startups, and medical device companies the chance to showcase their solutions, connect with key stakeholders, and enhance brand visibility through sponsorship and exhibition opportunities.

Registration Discounts

Use the code HISA@25OFF for a 25% discount on registration, giving medical professionals, healthcare IT executives and healthcare decision-makers, the chance to network and learn about the latest trends in African healthcare.

Past Attendees Praise HISA

Participants from previous HISA events have shared their positive experiences, highlighting the event’s impact on their professional growth and networking opportunities.

Marketing Director at Meditech South Africa affirmed that #HISA events are enlightening to attend. “I think this event is great; it brings in various stakeholders in the healthcare industry. It’s all about innovation, disruptive technology, and digital health. I think it is a great platform for sharing ideas, dialogue, and debates about issues in the healthcare industry.”

The MEC for Health in the Free State Province emphasized the importance of HISA, stating, “Summits like these are important because they help us deliver quality health services using technology and teach us how to use innovative methods to ensure that the services we provide are effective and cost-efficient. It benefits both the government and the community.”

Andrew Raynes, Chief Information Officer from Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation, UK, added, “It’s been a real privilege to be here. I’ve learned so much about South African culture in the health space and what we are all striving to achieve. I now look forward to reflecting on the conference’s outcomes and sharing them with colleagues back home in the UK. It’s been a great opportunity to be part of HISA, and thank you to IT News Africa for having me as one of the keynote speakers.”

Attendees can expect a dynamic day filled with informative sessions, engaging discussions, and valuable networking opportunities. By participating in HISA 2024, stakeholders will play a crucial role in shaping the future of healthcare in Africa.

For more information about the conference, registration, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za.

