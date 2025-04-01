ECN Initiates Preparations for Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein By-Elections



Henties Bay: Residents of Henties Bay’s Omdel informal settlement and surrounding communities will no longer need to travel long distances to access municipal services following the inauguration of a satellite office in Omdel. The new facility is part of the town’s efforts to improve service delivery and accessibility for residents.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the satellite office represents a significant step in the town’s commitment to proactive governance and inclusive service provision. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mayor Lewis Vermaak highlighted that the building, which formerly served as a family care centre, has been repurposed to better serve the growing population. Vermaak noted that as industries prepare to establish themselves in Henties Bay, the town is experiencing growth, making efficient municipal service delivery increasingly important.





Michael Skini, Chairperson of the Henties Bay Municipality management committee, emphasized the initiative’s focus on accessibility. He stated that the satellite office ensures vital municipal services are within reach for all residents, providing a hub for obtaining permits, accessing information, and voicing concerns.





Community members have welcomed the development, expressing relief at the improved access to services. Omdel resident Moses Seibeb expressed satisfaction, noting that the new office makes life easier by eliminating the need to travel to the head office for municipal services. Alicia Shanyengana, a front desk officer at the new office, mentioned that the satellite office will streamline bill payments, allowing residents to collect water bills in advance.





The satellite office is anticipated to support local businesses, provide emergency coordination, and serve as a center for community engagement and education.

