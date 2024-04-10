High tariff will lead to electricity theft- FCT residents



Some electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged the Federal Government to reconsider the recent tariff adjustments in order to deter instances of electricity theft.

Business owners, primarily printers operating in areas such as UTC and Murg Plaza in Area 10, FCT, expressed their concerns to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

They said that the current high cost of electricity could potentially lead some consumers to bypass their meters.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had raised the electricity tariff for Band A customers from N68/KWh to N225/KWh.

Band A customers, who receive electricity supply for at least 20 hours per day, are directly impacted by this increase.

These business owners, who rely on heavy equipment for their operations, expressed apprehension regarding the implications of the elevated tariff.

They argued that such a high increase to N225/KWh would significantly strain their businesses, especially amidst the

prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Mr Amos Okolo, a printer, acknowledged the government’s initiative to provide 20 hours of electricity, but stressed that the associated cost is prohibitive for business owners.

He highlighted the financial strain it would impose, leaving little to sustain both his business and family.

Mr Samuel Kolawole, another printer, shared same sentiments, emphasising the adverse effects of the high tariff on businesses.

He advocated for a reduction in the tariff to ensure affordability for both affluent and lower-income consumers.

While recognising the benefits of extended electricity supply, he stressed the importance of pricing that is conducive to business operations.

Similarly, Mr Abel Ajibola, a graphic designer at Murg Plaza, commended the government’s intentions, but criticised the exorbitant nature of the new tariff, particularly for small businesses.

He noted the need for a tariff review to prevent instances of electricity theft stemming from unaffordable pr

icing.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria