Home affairs ministry extends student permit application deadline

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has extended the due date for the submission of study permit applications for foreign students from 28 February to 31 March 2022.

Executive Director in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Etienne Maritz, in a statement on Thursday said all applicants should comply with all the stipulated requirements when applying for study permits.

“Moreover, students must be in possession of valid legal status in Namibia at the time of applying for their students permits,” he said.

Maritz said failure to provide a valid status would contravene Section 29 of the Immigration Control Act. No 7 of 1993.

He further urged foreign students to submit their applications during the given period, since there will be no further extensions.

After the closing date, the ministry will send immigration officials to educational institutions to confirm that all foreign students have complied with the request by applying for student permits for the academic year 2022.

Meanwhile, the ministry also issued a stern warning to foreign students who apply for study permits, but do not actually attend classes and instead engage in business.

“Appropriate measures will be taken against them, including deportation to their countries of origin,” the statement said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency