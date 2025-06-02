Afghan Police Foil Attempt to Smuggle 790 Sheep Abroad



Hong Kong: Hong Kong stock market ended lower on Monday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 0.57 percent to close at 23,157.97 points. The trading session reflected a downward trend across several key indices.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index experienced a decline of 0.86 percent, closing at 8,359.26 points. Additionally, the Hang Seng Tech Index saw a reduction of 0.70 percent, ending the day at 5,134.11 points.





These figures indicate a consistent decrease across the board for these major indices in the Hong Kong stock market. The performance on Monday suggests a cautious sentiment among investors, impacting various sectors represented by these indices.

