Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 6.75 Percent



Seoul: South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel Co. has received US quality certification for its products used in nuclear reactors, as reported by the Yonhap news agency, citing the company’s statement on Wednesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the company obtained certificates for nuclear material organization (QSC) for its steel products, which include reinforced bars, section steel, and thick steel plate products, from the US’ Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).





“The ASME QSC certification means the company has been globally recognized in terms of product quality, given those products have satisfied highly demanding quality standards in the global nuclear industry,” the company was quoted by Yonhap as saying.





Hyundai Steel anticipates that the US certification will aid in securing contracts to supply products for small modular reactors in the US and other international markets.

