Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 6.75 Percent: Bank of Namibia’s Decision to Safeguard Currency Peg

Seoul: South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel Co. has received US quality certification for its products used in nuclear reactors, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the company’s statement.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the company obtained certificates for nuclear material organization (QSC) for its steel products, including reinforced bars, section steel, and thick steel plate products, from the US’ Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). “The ASME QSC certification means the company has been globally recognized in terms of product quality, given those products have satisfied highly demanding quality standards in the global nuclear industry,” the company was quoted by Yonhap as saying.



The company expects that the US certification will enable it to obtain contracts to supply products for small modular reactors in the US and other countries.

