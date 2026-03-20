Iipinge Praises Regional Independence Celebrations Initiative

Oshakati: Oshana Governor Hofni Iipinge has commended President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for what he described as a 'bold and people-centred' decision to decentralise Namibia's 36th independence anniversary celebrations to all 14 regions on Saturday. Speaking to Nampa on Friday, ahead of the national main celebration at Oshakati, Iipinge said the initiative marks a historic shift in how independence is celebrated, bringing the occasion closer to ordinary citizens.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Iipinge expressed gratitude to the President for making the celebrations more accessible to the people, allowing them to experience and participate in the events within their own communities. He emphasized that this approach demonstrates leadership that is attuned to the needs of the populace, a sentiment that resonates with many who have been unable to travel to the capital for previous celebrations.

Iipinge elaborated that this directive, intended to continue throughout Nandi-Ndaitwah's term until 2029, ensures equitable participation especially for those unable to afford the costs associated with traveling to Windhoek, where the main national event is traditionally held. By decentralizing the celebrations, citizens can engage more fully in the festivities without the burden of travel expenses.

He highlighted that resources for the celebrations are being distributed equally across all regions, ensuring grassroots communities benefit directly. In Oshana, the celebrations will take place in Oshakati at the Independence Stadium, with Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare as the guest of honour and main speaker. Iipinge assured that all necessary arrangements, including transport, food, entertainment, and security, are in place to facilitate the event.

For those residing further from the venue, transportation has been arranged to ensure inclusive participation. Iipinge encouraged Namibians to use this opportunity to reflect on the country's liberation history and to commit to protecting its future.