Youth Empowerment and Infrastructure Development Highlight Namibia’s Independence Celebration Efforts

Khorixas: Youth empowerment, inclusive development, and improved infrastructure have emerged as key highlights of government efforts in the Kunene Region, as Namibia marks 35 years of independence. Kunene Regional Governor Vipuakuje Muharukua, speaking during the Government Information Centre hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) Kunene Region on Thursday in Khorixas, said significant progress has been made in creating opportunities for young people, with over 96 beneficiaries already supported through the National Youth Development Fund.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Governor Muharukua emphasized that young people are receiving funding and support to start their own businesses, giving them real opportunities to participate in the economy. Targeted initiatives are being implemented at the regional level, including the training of 15 young people in beekeeping, with plans secured to place them in practical work environments to strengthen their skills.

Muharukua further stated that micro-business development in rural areas remains a priority, noting that about 65 percent of Kunene's population lives in rural communities. The aim is for young people to be self-reliant and build sustainable livelihoods. Reflecting on the country's democratic journey, Muharukua described Namibia as "the epitome of democracy," highlighting the independence theme "Beyond 35 for a Prosperous Future" as a signal of the government's commitment to creating a level playing field for all citizens.

On the subject of regional development, Muharukua pointed to major infrastructure achievements, including the upgrading of roads such as the Okanguati route, ongoing renovations at the Khorixas stadium, and improvements in water supply, schools, and clinics. Growth in tourism and conservation, as well as opportunities for small-scale miners, were also highlighted.

The Governor noted that independence day celebrations in Khorixas will promote unity and cultural diversity, featuring performances from Oshiwambo, Ovaherero, Kavango, and San communities. He confirmed that preparations are at an advanced stage, although logistical challenges remain due to high demand for transport, with over 500 people from Opuwo alone registered to attend. "Independence is being celebrated across the country, and we encourage all Namibians to take part wherever they are," he concluded.