VP Honours Late Rev Konjore at ?Gabes

?gabes: Vice President Lucia Witbooi on Friday described the late Reverend Willem Konjore as a stalwart of Namibia's freedom and independence. Speaking during a wreath-laying ceremony at Konjore's gravesite in ?Gabes, Witbooi said the visit to the ||Kharas Region on the eve of the 36th independence anniversary was to remember those who contributed to the fruits of the country's liberation.According to Namibia Press Agency, the vice president noted that ?Gabes, situated outside Karasburg, holds historical importance and described its graveyard as a national shrine. 'The freedom and independence we enjoy today was achieved through sacrifices made by people like Reverend Willem Konjore,' said Witbooi. She urged the nation to guard the peace that Konjore fought for and to remain true to the notion of 'One Namibia, One Nation'.Konjore, who died on 11 June 2021 aged 75, was a member of the Constituent Assembly responsible for drafting the Namibian Constitution. This made him one of the Founding Fathers of the R epublic. He served as the first chief whip of Swapo in the National Assembly and later as Deputy Speaker. He also held ministerial portfolios for Environment and Tourism, as well as Youth, National Service, Sport and Culture.In 2014, Konjore was conferred the Most Brilliant Order of the Sun, Second Class, for his contribution to the independence struggle. The ceremony at ?Gabes was attended by the Governor of the ||Kharas Region, Dawid Gertze, traditional and community leaders, and members of the Konjore family.VP Witbooi's regional tour continues on Saturday in Karasburg, where she is expected to officiate at the region's independence celebrations at the Karasburg Sports Ground.