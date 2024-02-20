Imbamba concerned over lack of coordination in council

SWAKOPMUND: Chairperson of the Erongo Regional Council's Management Committee, Benita Imbamba, has expressed concern over the lack of coordination and communication within the council. According to Imbamba, during the council's first meeting of the year on Tuesday, some councillors are still operating in silos even on matters that might require urgent delivery. 'We are one regional council and our motto of 'playing together, live together', should not be a mere slogan, but a living phrase. I am aware that we are doing well in some areas and it is evident that most regional councillors would like to benchmark us but there is always a room for improvement. Therefore, I urge that we work as a team and encourage each other to put more effort into executing our tasks, thus serving our people with pride and satisfaction. Our display as regional political leadership should be exemplary,' Imbamba advised. The chairperson also encouraged councillors to properly plan and outline activities planned for their constitu encies and their possible financial implications, stressing that constituencies cannot execute activities or tasks that have not been planned for. She expressed cognisance that there might be urgent or emergencies that will need ad hoc deliberations, but we should plan our activities properly and be concise. This year will be different, we need to ensure that the council's staff members are held accountable for upholding their oath to serve the people. Equally, the regional councillors need to adhere to the code of conduct as clearly described by the Regional Council Act 22 of 99, with subsequent amendments; there will be no complacency,' Imbamba cautioned. She further called on the council and its employees to be honest and showcase the attributes of good governance and fairness in all its dealings. While emphasising the issue of good governance and fairness, Imbamba implored regional councillors to visit and ascertain the welfare of their constituencies, especially during this year, which has been terme d as the year of expectations by the late President Hage Geingob. Source: The Namibia Press Agency