Impact FCT residents through CDS, perm. sec. urges corps members

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Olusade Adesola, has enjoined youth corps members posted to the territory to impact residents through their activities.

He gave the advice on Friday in Abuja at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’, Stream Two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation course.

Adesola said: “One of the best ways the residents of Abuja can feel your presence and indelible impacts is by your individual performance and outstanding contributions in the Community Development Service (CDS).

“To this end therefore, you must strive to identify areas of needs in your respective host communities and work towards bridging such gaps.’’

He also urged them to maximise the one-year service national engagement by identifying and acquiring industry-oriented skills that would enable them successfully shape their future career.

The permanent secretary added that this was necessary as the labour market was saturated with trained graduates seeking office employment.

Adesola said that NYSC was established by the Federal Government in 1976 to engender national unity, cohesion and to promote nation building between and amongst Nigerian youths.

“The deployment policy of the NYSC ensures that young Nigerians are posted to states other than their own.

“This is expected to provide corps members the rare opportunity of appreciating and exploring the nation’s deep cultural, social, religious as well as ethnic diversities.

“I believe every one of you will be willing to take advantage of this golden platform to build social and professional contacts within your service year,” he said.

The NYSC FCT Coordinator, Mrs Winifred Shokpeka, said so far, a total number of 2,580 corps members comprising 1,752 females and 828 males had been duly registered for the orientation course.

She assured them that during their stay at the camp, they would be treated with dignity and respect.

Shokpeka advised them to comport themselves in a disciplined and orderly manner, as any form of negative behaviour such as drug abuse and other anti-social acts would not be tolerated.

“You are enjoined to key into the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

“Avail yourself of this rare opportunity which is aimed at transforming your lives after the service year to be job creators rather than job seekers,’’ he said.

The oath of allegiance was administered by the Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Hussein Yusuf, who was represented by Justice Ikeolu Adelaja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the orientation course which commenced on Tuesday would end on Sept. 5.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria