Uruguay’s Bielsa Stands Firm Amid Criticism Following Heavy Loss to US



Windhoek: Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Esperance Luvindao has stressed that improving maternal healthcare remains one of Namibia’s top public health priorities, warning that preventable maternal and newborn deaths must not be allowed to persist in the country. Luvindao made the remarks at the inauguration of three new antenatal care (ANC) rooms at the Khomasdal Clinic in Windhoek on Wednesday, calling the facility a critical intervention that brings dignity, safety, and reliable care to expectant mothers.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the addition of these antenatal rooms is not just an infrastructure upgrade; it is a life-saving investment. Luvindao emphasized the duty to ensure safe motherhood and prevent avoidable maternal and newborn mortalities. She highlighted the need for these services to be delivered in an environment that is conducive, consistent, and accessible.





She further explained that the previous arrangement, which forced expectant mothers to seek ANC services at the Khomasdal Community Hall, was unsafe and unsustainable due to frequent disruptions and the long distance from the clinic. The minister noted that the clinic has already recorded high numbers of first ANC visits, revisits, and postnatal care sessions since the opening of the new rooms.





Healthcare workers received praise from Luvindao, who described them as the backbone of maternal and child health services. She assured them of continued support with necessary resources.





Khomas Governor, Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, welcomed the development, highlighting that bringing ANC services closer to the community will ease overcrowding, improve accessibility, and strengthen the region’s readiness to meet national health directives. He emphasized that the clinic aligns with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s call for strengthening public health facilities across the country and urged the community to take ownership of the facility and safeguard it.





Nujoma added that the project is part of a broader regional push to streamline and coordinate development initiatives under the Khomas Regional Council’s strategic plan. The Khomasdal ANC facility is among several minor capital projects expected to be inaugurated across the region this month.

