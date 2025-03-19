Independence Horseracing Bash Set for Aminuis



Aminuis: A popular horseracing event, the Corridor 13 Independence Bash, is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Corridor racetrack in the Omaheke Region’s Aminuis Constituency. The event, now in its eighth edition, serves as a celebration of Namibia’s independence.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Sae Mumbango, the competition organiser, stated that the event is not only a celebration but also a form of entertainment for the residents of Aminuis. Mumbango highlighted the significance of the event, noting its popularity among the local community, with spectators attending in large numbers. He mentioned that the competition would serve as a preparation for local horses for upcoming race events, especially after an extended period of rest.

The prestigious competition will feature top Aminuis-based racehorses competing in various categories. The main races will see thoroughbred horses sprinting in distances of 1,000 metres and 2,000 metres. Local horses, including boerperd and Nambred horses, will also

participate. Mumbango explained that registration fees are N.dollars 250 for local horses and N.dollars 300 for thoroughbred entries, with registrations handled by horseracing expert Ja-Ja Otsile.

Prizes for the winning horses will include trophies, medals, and special prizes such as sheep and goats. Additionally, there will be a special competition for drill horses to entertain the crowd during intervals. The first race is set to begin at 12h00, accompanied by live DJ performances.

Last year, notable winners included Racehorse Try Me of Tjekupe Uahongora in the boerperd category, Prince of the Mumbango family in the Nambred division, and Visigoth of Aminuis Racing Club in the thoroughbred main plate.