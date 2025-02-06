Indonesia Drastically Reduces Infrastructure Budget, Halting Key Projects

Hot News :

Jakarta: Indonesia is set to reduce this year’s budget allocation for infrastructure by more than half, a move that will significantly impact ongoing large-scale infrastructure projects across the country, according to Minister of Public Works Dody Hanggodo on Thursday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the infrastructure budget, initially set at 110.95 trillion rupiahs (approximately 6.7 billion U.S. dollars), has been cut by 81.38 trillion rupiahs (around 4.9 billion dollars). “As a result, the remaining budget we have is 29.57 trillion rupiahs (about 1.8 billion dollars). At least 21 projects will be delayed, including dozens of connectivity projects such as road construction, water resources, and residential areas,” Hanggodo said after a hearing with the Indonesian parliament in Jakarta.



Due to the budget cuts, Hanggodo noted that several infrastructure projects would not proceed this year. Two notable examples are the construction of a 7.36-km toll road and the routine maintenance of 47,603 kilometers of national roads. “We have to cancel several infrastructure projects and focus only on priority initiatives,” he added.

