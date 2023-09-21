Information on missing child not on our table- Ebonyi Police

The Police Command in Ebonyi has said that it does not have information about a missing child in the state.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Spokesperson of the command told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Wednesday that the incident could only be confirmed when officially reported.

“Now, we have called the Area Division but there is no such information,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

NAN reports that the incident occurred on Sunday on Udemezue Street, Abakaliki.

The incident involved a little child, Rejoice Omoha, daughter of Mr Omoha Donatus, native of Ndiogogo Inyimagu, Izzi Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria