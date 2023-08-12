International Youth Day: Foundation tasks youth on green skills

As the world celebrates this year International Youth Day (IYD), Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja, an NGO, has called on the youth to invest in education and training that focus on green skills.

Founder and President of the foundation, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, made the call at a news conference on Saturday in Abuja, as part of activities to mark this year’s international youth day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that International Youth Day, observed on Aug. 12 every year, is a special day recognised by the United Nations to bring attention to issues impacting young people globally.

The day is also used to celebrate the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society.

“The Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World” has been chosen as the theme for the 2023 International Youth Day.

Mrs Ahmadu stressed that the theme highlights the importance of equipping young people with the knowledge and skills needed to build a more environmentally conscious and sustainable world.

She noted that by acquiring green skills, the youth could contribute to finding innovative solutions to the pressing environmental challenges confronting the planet.

“As the custodians of tomorrow, you have the power to make a profound impact on the health of our planet.

“It is now more important than ever before to invest in education and training that focus on green skills, such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, waste management, conservation, and eco-friendly technologies.”

She, therefore, enjoined the youth to envision a world where clean energy sources replace fossil fuels, where sustainable agriculture practices feed the growing population, and where waste is reduced, reused, and recycled.

“I encourage you to take charge of your own learning and seek opportunities that allow you to develop these essential green skills. Embrace sustainability as a way of life and incorporate eco-friendly practices into your daily routines.

“Choose renewable energy sources, reduce your carbon footprint, and advocate for sustainable practices within your communities,” she affirmed.

Mrs Ahmadu, who, however, acknowledged that the journey to a sustainable world does not rest solely on the youth, advocated for collective action for achieving lasting change.

She urged the youth to engage with their peers, community leaders, critical stakeholders and organisations to work towards sustainability.

She also emphasised the need for the youth to unite and demand policies and initiatives that prioritise environmental conservation, social equity, and economic viability.”

Source: News Agency of Nigeria