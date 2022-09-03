An investigative team dispatched by the directorate of Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation in the Ministry of Works and Transport to Impalila Island will arrive this evening in Katima Mulilo, Zambezi region.

The two-man team left Windhoek by road to go and gather information on the cause of the aircraft accident that killed five people on board on Tuesday.

Director of Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Magnus Abraham upon enquiry told Nampa yesterday that the ministry has taken the accident very seriously and a team of experts is already on the road to the island.

“Our team went by road due to the fact that the Katima Mulilo airstrip is closed for renovation. The team will be ferried to the Island on Thursday morning to understand and determine what went wrong in order to start making up a plan to recover the engine and whole aircraft wreckage,” he said.

He said the place is currently safeguarded by the Police.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency