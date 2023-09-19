IOM, FG repatriate 155 stranded Nigerian irregular migrants from Libya

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Federal Government on Tuesday repatriated 155 Nigerian irregular migrants stranded across various parts of Libya.

Amb. Kabiru Musa, Charge D’Affaires in charge of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja

According to Musa, the evacuation which has become a continuous and regular exercise under the IOM’s Voluntary Repatriation exercise seeks to ensure the safe return of stranded Nigerian migrants back home.

According to him, it is also, to reintegrate them to the society and to end the menace of irregular migration through sensitisation.

Musa stated that the 155 stranded Nigerians departed Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli, aboard flight NO.UZ0189 on Tuesday and are expected to arrive Nigeria on Tuesday evening.

“With the support of the IOM, today, we carried another repatriation of another 155 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya which includes; 14 male, 110 females, 23 children and 8 infants.

“The Nigerian Mission in Libya with support from the IOM again secured the release of 139 irregular Nigerian Migrants who were in detention centers in Libya and have facilitated their return home.

“With support from the IOM, the voluntary evacuation exercise has become more regular and this is because the Federal Government is determined not to allow any of its citizens remain stranded abroad.

“Upon arrival, they would be received by relevant authorities who will ensure their reintegration into the society,” Musa said.

Musa also appreciated the Libyan authorities for their support, especially in facilitating the release of the irregular migrants in Libyan detention centers. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria