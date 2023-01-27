IPC councillors decline CoW management committee nominations

Four councillors of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) on Thursday declined their nomination to serve in the City of Windhoek’s (CoW) management committee board.

Ottile Uukule, Ndeshihafelela Larandja and Juergen Hecht were nominated by Swapo councillors Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, Austin Kwenani and Queen Kamati, while CoW’s deputy mayor, Magdalena Lambardt, nominated Bernadus Araeb.

All the nominated IPC members declined the nominations without giving a reason.

Earlier in January, Affirmative Repositioning Movement councillors, Job Amupanda and Ilse Keister, Landless People’s Movement councillors Ivan Skrywer and Sade Gawanas as well as Popular Democratic Movement councillor Clemencia Hanases withdrew to stand for mayoral election after asking Magistrate Jozaan Klazen for a five-minute break to caucus outside the CoW chambers.

On Thursday, the majority of the opposition party councillors did not attend the meeting. The council is supposed to elect two members of its management committee, to which three SWAPO members were elected last week Thursday.

The presiding magistrate adjourned the meeting to 09 February 2023 due to the declined nominations.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency