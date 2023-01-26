MTC invests N.dollars 3.2 million in classroom construction

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has announced a N.dollars 3.2 million commitment for its Rural Schools Project, which will build classrooms in the Zambezi, Ohangwena and Hardap regions.

The schools that stand to benefit from the project are Kahunikwa Primary School, Onduludiya Combined School and Groendraai Primary School.

The MTC Rural Schools Project was launched in 2020 to improve the learning environment for learners by constructing or renovating classrooms.

At a media conference held in the capital on Thursday, MTC’s Chief Human Capital, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Officer, Tim Ekandjo, said insufficient and dilapidated classrooms have resulted in children being taught in unconducive environments, and the situation must be radically addressed.

“This is a national problem that will require creative collaboration to solve. As MTC, we promise to continue building classrooms as we support the ministry’s efforts to address the issue of insufficient classrooms at schools, particularly those in remote areas, through the MTC Rural Schools Project. While we have committed to ensuring that this project benefits every region, we are also inviting like-minded corporations to join us in this endeavour,” Ekandjo stated.

Masene Nalishebo, principal of Kahunikwa Primary School in Zambezi, in a video recording described the current situation at the school as demoralising for learners, saying the poor infrastructure makes it difficult for them to concentrate in class.

“It is difficult for students and teachers to conduct lessons when the weather is cold, hot or windy. We are grateful to MTC for deciding to build four classrooms and a storeroom for us,” Nalishebo said.

To date, the project has invested N.dollars 5 million which has benefited five schools - Okondaunue Combined School in the Kunene Region; Omatako Primary School (Otjozondjupa); Zinzongoro Primary School (Kavango West); Onaushe Combined School (Oshana) and Aussenkehr Primary School (//Kharas).

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency