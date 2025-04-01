ECN Initiates Preparations for Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein By-Elections



Windhoek: The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) has addressed the recent resignation of six founding members from its Kavango East branch, with spokesperson Imms Nashinge affirming that the members exercised their democratic right. Nashinge, who also serves as a member of Parliament, commented on Tuesday following the resignation announcement of Patrick Kashera, Dinyando Shindimba, Shiyave Mwengere, Shimona Sandrina, Kaveto Ambrosius, and Dr Muremwa Athanasius. These individuals held senior positions within the party’s regional framework.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Nashinge expressed that the resignations are a reflection of the members’ right to make independent decisions, while extending gratitude for their contributions to the political movement. “It is their democratic right to make whatever decision they want. We wish them well. We thank them and their families for contributing to this great political movement,” Nashinge stated.





The six members addressed their resignation in a letter to IPC national general secretary Christine Aochamus, citing serious concerns regarding the party’s internal practices. They emphasized that their decision was made after thorough consideration and reflection on their experiences and the party’s current trajectory.





The former members highlighted their commitment to IPC’s vision of inclusive democracy, good governance, and meaningful change. They noted their substantial campaigning efforts in the Kavango East Region, often at personal cost. However, they expressed disappointment over what they described as undemocratic practices within the party, particularly pointing out a lack of transparency in the selection of parliamentary candidates and the marginalization of the Kavango East Region despite its electoral contributions.





Furthermore, they criticized the party’s internal atmosphere, describing it as rife with gossip and intimidation, and alleged that leadership governs through fear, compelling members to either accept the status quo or exit. They lamented the perceived shift away from collaboration and inclusivity, stating their disillusionment with leadership that prefers unchecked authority over member engagement.





The group concluded their statement by asserting their feelings of being used and disillusioned, which has led them to withdraw their support from the party.

