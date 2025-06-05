Boisson Advances to French Open Semifinals; Djokovic Achieves Grand Slam Milestone

Hot News :

Iron Ore Futures Decline on Dalian Commodity Exchange

Dalian: Iron ore futures closed lower in daytime trading on Thursday at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE). The most active iron ore contract, set for September 2025 delivery, saw a decrease of 1 yuan, approximately 14 U.S. cents, closing at 701 yuan per tonne.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the total trading volume for the 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange reached 467,359 lots, with a turnover of about 32.63 billion yuan. In a strategic move to engage international investors, China had opened the DCE iron ore futures to global participation in May 2018, reinforcing its position as the world’s largest importer of iron ore.

