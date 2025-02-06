Hot News :

Growing Chinese Demand to Propel Southeast Asian Durian Export Growth

Kenya’s Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rate to Boost Economic Growth

Xi Meets Thai PM in Beijing to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Indonesia Drastically Reduces Infrastructure Budget, Halting Key Projects

Iron Ore Futures Surge in Daytime Trading at Dalian Commodity Exchange

China’s Ning Zhongyan Aims for Gold at Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games

Search
Close this search box.

Iron Ore Futures Surge in Daytime Trading at Dalian Commodity Exchange

Share This Article:


Dalian: Iron ore futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE). The most active iron ore contract for May 2025 delivery gained 11.5 yuan (about 1.6 U.S. dollars) to close at 817.5 yuan per tonne.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 364,829 lots, with a turnover of about 29.42 billion yuan. As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.