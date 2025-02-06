Iron Ore Futures Surge in Daytime Trading at Dalian Commodity Exchange



Dalian: Iron ore futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE). The most active iron ore contract for May 2025 delivery gained 11.5 yuan (about 1.6 U.S. dollars) to close at 817.5 yuan per tonne.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 364,829 lots, with a turnover of about 29.42 billion yuan. As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

