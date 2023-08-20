Isese Day: Oba Elegushi praises government’s recognition

The traditional ruler of Ikate Kingdom in Lagos State, Oba Saheed Elegushi, has praised the Lagos State Government and other state governors who accorded recognition to the traditional festival celebration, Isese Day.

Elegushi, during the celebration of the Day in his palace on Sunday, said the recognition would promote inclusion and equality.

“The recognition is long due, as traditional worshipers are part of the society and they belong to the same community as other faiths.

“It is only appropriate they get their own holiday as a mark of respect to their beliefs as it is with Christianity and Islam.

“I am happy that after years of making the calls to the government, the date is now on the calendar and recognized by the Lagos state government and some other governors in the South-West,” Elegushi said.

The traditional ruler also appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that the date becomes a national holiday.

According to him, believers who are not of the two known faiths, also contribute to the peace and progress of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Isese Day, a day set aside to recognise and celebrate traditional religion worship is celebrated annually on Aug. 20.

Osun and Ogun state governments have joined Lagos state to declare Monday as public holiday for Isese Festival.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria