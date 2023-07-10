Ishitile through to semi-finals of 400m race in Paris

Paralympic sprinter Lahja Ishitile and her guide Sem Shimanda on Sunday evening progressed to the semi-finals of the women’s T11 400 metres (m) race after setting a new African record.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) 2023 World Para Athletics Championships are underway in Paris, France, with over 1 300 athletes from 107 nations competing for 168 medals.

Ishitile and Shimanda during the 10th edition of the 2023 Paris World Para Athletics Championships ran a time of 58.46 seconds to set a new African record from their previous record of 58.97 seconds, which was set while competing at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games in Brazil.

On Sunday, the pair finished first in heat three ahead of Angie Pabon of Colombia and her guide Luis Dahir Arizala who ran the second fastest time of 59.27 seconds from all the four heats held on the day.

Only the heat winner and the fastest loser from the four heats progressed to the semi-finals slated for Monday evening.

Meanwhile, another Namibian who competed in Sunday’s race was T37 sprinter Petrus Karuli who missed out on a spot in the final of the men’s 100m after finishing fourth in his heat. Karuli ran a time of 12.59 seconds while Saptoyogo Purnomo of Indonesia won the race with a time of 11.42 seconds which was a new Indonesian record.

Ricardo Gomes of Brazil ran the fastest time from all the heats. He clocked 11.25 seconds which was a championship record.

Other Namibian athletes to compete on Monday are; Ananias Shikongo and his guide Even Tjiuiju and Chris Kinda and his guide Riwaldo Goagoseb. They will compete in the T11 400m men’s heats.

The major international multi-sport event involves athletes with a range of disabilities and is governed by the IPC.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency