Israel Releases 90 Palestinian Prisoners Under Ceasefire Agreement



Como: Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners from Ofer prison, located west of Ramallah in the West Bank, early on Monday, just hours after three Israeli hostages returned to Israel following their release from Hamas captivity in Gaza.





According to Namibia Press Agency, eyewitnesses and local Palestinian sources said that several buses left Ofer prison at 1:00 a.m. local time (2300 GMT on Sunday) after issues related to verifying the list of names were resolved. The Hamas-affiliated Prisoners’ Media Office confirmed that the release process had started after an agreement was reached on the lists.





A statement mentioned that buses from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) transported the prisoners, including both men and women, from Ofer prison to Palestinian Authority-controlled areas. Hundreds of Palestinians, including families of the prisoners, gathered near the prison to welcome the released prisoners.





The area around the prison witnessed heightened tension after several journalists and Palestinian citizens were assaulted by Israeli forces, who used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Among the 90 released prisoners are women from East Jerusalem and minors under 18. This prisoner release is part of a Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that took effect on Sunday.

