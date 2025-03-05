Half of Australian Children and Adolescents Might Be Overweight by 2050: Research

JOHANNESBURG, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The IT Leaders Forum 2025, organized by IT News Africa, is set to bring together Africa’s top technology decision-makers for an exclusive, one-day event on 12 March 2025 at the Radisson Blu Gautrain, Sandton. This highly anticipated conference will provide CIOs, IT executives, and technology professionals with the insights and strategies needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.
With challenges such as economic uncertainty, talent shortages, and the growing demand for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance, the need for resilient and innovative IT strategies has never been greater. The IT Leaders Forum will empower attendees with actionable insights on how to leverage technology to drive efficiency, improve profitability, and accelerate digital transformation.
Empowering IT Leaders: Strategies for Resilience and Innovation
At the IT Leaders Forum 2025, attendees will gain valuable knowledge on how to develop adaptable technology strategies that can withstand uncertainty and enable sustained business growth. The event will explore the latest trends in IT, business transformation, application modernization, and infrastructure management. Industry leaders and experts will share their expertise on defining, validating, and executing IT strategies to ensure long-term success.
Key Topics to Be Covered
The agenda for the event includes in-depth discussions on the following key topics:
- Data-driven customer experience
- Digital business strategies
- AI implementation and opportunities
- Cloud data management
- IT leadership skills development
Whether you are looking to advance your digital journey or are just getting started, this forum will equip you with the tools and knowledge to drive your organization’s technology initiatives forward.
Distinguished Speakers at IT Leaders Forum 2025
The IT Leaders Forum 2025 features an exceptional lineup of industry experts who will share their valuable insights on overcoming today’s challenges and seizing future opportunities. Our confirmed speakers include:
- Doug Penning, Head: Group Tech, COE, Momentum Group Limited
- Jenny Mohanlall, Senior Director, Information Technology – South Africa, DHL International (Pty) Ltd t/a DHL Express
- Dr. Denisha Jairam-Owthar, Group CIO, Council for Medical Schemes
- Dimakatso Masiteng, CIO / ICT, National Youth Development Agency
- Dr. I. M. Loya, CEO and Head of Innovation & Technology, Indiadotcom Digital Pvt Ltd
- John Bosco Arends, Chairperson, Chartered CIO Council
- Gloseije (Jessy) Bazolana, Head of IT, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
- Henry Abea, Head of ICT, Kimisitu SACCO, Kenya
These thought leaders will provide attendees with actionable strategies and fresh perspectives on IT leadership and innovation.
Why Attend?
Attendees of the IT Leaders Forum 2025 will benefit from:
- Actionable insights on digital transformation and innovation
- Opportunities to connect with top CIOs, CTOs, and other senior technology executives
- Access to interactive sessions on IT leadership and strategy
- Insights into the latest trends in AI, cloud data management, and more
- Enhanced networking opportunities with industry peers and vendors
This is a must-attend event for technology professionals looking to stay ahead in today’s competitive market and gain fresh perspectives on driving their IT initiatives forward.
Who Will Attend?
The IT Leaders Forum is designed for senior technology professionals, including:
- CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CAOs, and CISOs
- Senior IT Managers and Directors
- IT Infrastructure and Operations Leaders
- Application Leaders and more
Register Today and Save!
Registration is now open for the IT Leaders Forum 2025. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this transformative event. Early bird registrants can save 50% using the coupon code ‘ITLEADERS50’ at checkout. Secure your spot today at IT Leaders Forum 2025 Registration.
Event Details:
- Date: 12 March 2025
- Venue: Radisson Blu Gautrain, Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa
The IT Leaders Forum 2025 is organized by IT News Africa, the leading source of technology news and insights for professionals across Africa. Join us and connect with the brightest minds in IT to drive resilience, innovation, and success in your organization.
For more information, please visit www.itnewsafrica.com.
Contact Information:
IT News Africa
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +27 12 012 5801
Website: www.itnewsafrica.com
GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001052064