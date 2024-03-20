IT News Africa Unites Public Sector Leaders and Cybersecurity Experts to Prepare for Next-Gen Cyber Challenges

Summit explores public-private collaboration for cyber resilience in Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the face of escalating cyber threats targeting public sector entities, IT News Africa is thrilled to announce the upcoming Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit on April 3, 2024, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Our central theme, “Public-Private Collaboration: Strengthening Cybersecurity through Strategic Partnerships,” underscores the critical importance of unity and shared strategies to fortify public sector organisations against relentless cyber attacks.

The Importance of Cybersecurity Awareness in the Public Sector

Recent ransomware attacks on prominent entities like the City of Johannesburg, Transnet, and the Department of Justice in South Africa underscore the urgency of our collective response. In the spirit of collaboration, discussions at the summit will focus on fostering partnerships, sharing threat intelligence, and developing joint strategies to bolster the overall cybersecurity posture in the public sector.

Why Attend the Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit?

Discover the importance of collaborative defense in the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. This summit brings together thought leaders, security experts, and professionals from both public and private sectors to delve into strategies fostering partnerships and joint initiatives.

This summit brings together thought leaders, security experts, and professionals from both public and private sectors to delve into strategies fostering partnerships and joint initiatives. Gain a comprehensive understanding of recent cyber incidents targeting public sector organisations in South Africa, including ransomware attacks on major entities like the City of Johannesburg, Transnet, and the Department of Justice. Learn from these incidents to fortify your organisation’s defences.

Learn from these incidents to fortify your organisation’s defences. Hear from experts on reassessing and upgrading cybersecurity strategies. Understand the latest technologies, best practices, and proactive measures to mitigate and protect against future cyberattacks.

Understand the latest technologies, best practices, and proactive measures to mitigate and protect against future cyberattacks. Connect with best-in-class solution providers, security vendors, and senior colleagues from across the region. Share challenges, experiences, and strategies to enhance your organisation’s approach to cybersecurity resilience.

To ensure the summit’s success, an esteemed advisory board has been assembled, featuring distinguished individuals such as Abdul Kader Baba, CIO, Infrastructure South Africa; Jabu (Hugh) Hlatshwayo, CIO, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJCD), and Dr. Stanley Mpofu, CIO, University of the Witwatersrand.

Become a Sponsor

The Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit presents a unique opportunity for cybersecurity vendors and solution providers to connect with a targeted audience of senior IT decision-makers from government departments and State Owned Enterprises. Showcase your cybersecurity expertise, build brand awareness, and generate leads by becoming a sponsor.

Register Now

Registration for the Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit is now open. Secure your spot at this essential event and join us in exploring the critical role of public-private collaboration in building cyber resilience.

For more information on the Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit, please visit the event website at www.publicsecurity.co.za.

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact: events@itnewsafrica.com

