Ithete Urges Ministry to Sharpen Strategic Focus on National Development



Swakopmund: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industrialisation, Mines and Energy, Natangwe Ithete, has emphasised the ministry’s need to become a progressive institution capable of delivering on Namibia’s socio-economic aspirations through strategic innovation and people-centred planning. Speaking during the opening of the ministry’s Annual Strategic Planning Retreat in Swakopmund on Monday, Ithete said the gathering comes at a crucial moment as the ministry must align its vision, mission, and core values with the broader national development agenda and the directives of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Ithete highlighted the importance of conducting a thorough strategic analysis to position the ministry as a dynamic driver of industrialisation, energy security, and sustainable resource management in a rapidly changing environment. He emphasised that the strategic plan should transcend being just a document and should instead act as a living tool fostering innovation

and delivering measurable impact on communities.

Ithete reflected on recent achievements, noting progress in expanding energy access, strengthening extractive industry regulations, and promoting local industrial capacity. He stressed that success should not solely be gauged by statistics or infrastructure but by tangible improvements in the livelihoods of Namibians, especially youth and women.

The Ministry of Industrialisation, Mines and Energy reported an average execution rate of 76.9% in its strategic objectives during the 2023/2024 to 2024/2025 period, compared to 67.8% in the preceding cycle. Ithete acknowledged that while some areas underperformed, the overall figures demonstrate resilience and a strong focus. He urged the identification of areas for improvement and building on existing strengths.

The four-day planning retreat aims to develop a draft strategic plan to guide the ministry’s next phase of implementation, with an emphasis on sustainable mining, industrial development, energy access, and

value addition. Deputy Minister Gaudentia Kröhne reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the minister and leading with determination, highlighting the ministry’s potential to boost industrialisation and economic diversification.

Kröhne stated, ‘We must challenge assumptions and commit to sustainable strategies that will unlock Namibia’s industrial potential, harness our mineral wealth responsibly, and ensure long-term energy security.’ Meanwhile, the ministry’s Executive Director, Ben Nangombe, reminded participants that the ultimate goal is to enhance service delivery and economic opportunities across Namibia.