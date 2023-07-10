Itope pleads for leadership support in Daures Green Hydrogen

Erongo Governor Neville Andre Itope pleaded with the leadership in the region to support the Daures Green Hydrogen project and ensure the community benefit from the opportunities offered.

The governor in his State of the Region Address here on Monday, expressed confidence that the project will bring great relief to the region in terms of employment and housing with over 2 000 residents envisaged to benefit from the hydrogen village.

The Daures Green Hydrogen Village is expected to provide employment for 200 local citizens, while the local communities have been provided with shareholding in the project through the conservancy and the traditional authority.

“The Daures Green Hydrogen Village is also looking to create a database of eligible small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from the Daures Constituency to participate in its construction and other related items at the village. I implore all SMEs from the constituency who wish to participate to take up this opportunity in this massive project, as there are a number of potential spin-offs for the local communities,” Itope noted.

The Daures Green Hydrogen Village, which is an ammonia production facility in the Erongo Region, will be the first of its kind in Namibia.

The project will showcase the sustainable production of green hydrogen and ammonia from renewable sources, demonstrate green hydrogen applications and pilot a green hydrogen economy with export potential for hydrogen derivatives while creating research opportunities for local and international students.

Notably, the project aims to produce Namibia’s first green hydrogen and ammonia in 2023 during its pilot phase as well as Namibia’s first carbon-free agriculture.

Meanwhile, Itope also highlighted the region’s great progress towards securing reliable and cost-effective water supply for the Omatjete area in the Daures Constituency, with the recent commissioning of the Ozondati pipeline, at a cost of N.dollars 17 million through the Erongo Regional Council.

“Another significant achievement was the commissioning of three water purification plants in the Spitzkoppe area, through funding from the Environmental Investment Fund, which will help these communities with clean drinking water, after suffering for years with salty and alkaline water.”

Source: The Namibian Press Agency