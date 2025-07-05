Hot News :

Ireland Winger Johnston Set for Flamengo Move

Late Drama as Real Madrid, PSG Book FIFA Club World Cup Semifinal Spots

OPEC+ Announces Quicker Paced Oil Output Increase

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic Advance to Fourth Round at Wimbledon

Flood Death Toll Rises to 49 in Central Texas, 27 Kids Still Missing

Chinese Premier Aims to Strengthen Brazil Ties in Digital Economy and Aerospace

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic Advance to Fourth Round at Wimbledon

Share This Article:


London: The latest results from Wimbledon at the All England Club on Saturday saw several top-seeded players advance in both the men’s and women’s singles third round.



According to Namibia Press Agency, in the men’s singles, Jannik Sinner of Italy, who is seeded first, secured a straight-sets victory over Spain’s Pedro Martinez with scores of 6-1, 6-3, 6-1. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, seeded nineteenth, also advanced by defeating Austria’s Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (0). Flavio Cobolli, another Italian player, triumphed over fifteenth seed Jakub Mensik from the Czech Republic, concluding the match 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. American Ben Shelton, seeded tenth, overcame Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Lorenzo Sonego of Italy emerged victorious in a closely fought match against twenty-ninth seed Brandon Nakashima from the United States, ending with a five-set win of 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (3). Marin Cilic of Croatia defeated Spain’s Jaume Munar in four sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Australian Alex de Minaur, the eleventh seed, won against August Holmgren from Denmark, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Sixth seed Novak Djokovic from Serbia beat compatriot Mi
omir Kecmanovic with a result of 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.



In the women’s singles, Mirra Andreeva of Russia, seeded seventh, claimed victory over the United States’ Hailey Baptiste with a score of 6-1, 6-3. Emma Navarro from the United States, seeded tenth, secured a win against seventeenth seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, seeded eighteenth, defeated Zeynep Sonmez from Turkey, 6-3, 7-6 (1). Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic overcame Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto in a tight match, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7). Polish player Iga Swiatek, seeded eighth, won against Danielle Collins from the United States, 6-2, 6-3. Denmark’s Clara Tauson, seeded twenty-third, beat eleventh seed Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan with a scoreline of 7-6 (6), 6-3. Liudmila Samsonova from Russia, seeded nineteenth, defeated Australia’s Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-3. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain won against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.