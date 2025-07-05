Ireland Winger Johnston Set for Flamengo Move



London: The latest results from Wimbledon at the All England Club on Saturday saw several top-seeded players advance in both the men’s and women’s singles third round.





According to Namibia Press Agency, in the men’s singles, Jannik Sinner of Italy, who is seeded first, secured a straight-sets victory over Spain’s Pedro Martinez with scores of 6-1, 6-3, 6-1. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, seeded nineteenth, also advanced by defeating Austria’s Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (0). Flavio Cobolli, another Italian player, triumphed over fifteenth seed Jakub Mensik from the Czech Republic, concluding the match 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. American Ben Shelton, seeded tenth, overcame Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Lorenzo Sonego of Italy emerged victorious in a closely fought match against twenty-ninth seed Brandon Nakashima from the United States, ending with a five-set win of 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (3). Marin Cilic of Croatia defeated Spain’s Jaume Munar in four sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Australian Alex de Minaur, the eleventh seed, won against August Holmgren from Denmark, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Sixth seed Novak Djokovic from Serbia beat compatriot Mi

omir Kecmanovic with a result of 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.





In the women’s singles, Mirra Andreeva of Russia, seeded seventh, claimed victory over the United States’ Hailey Baptiste with a score of 6-1, 6-3. Emma Navarro from the United States, seeded tenth, secured a win against seventeenth seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, seeded eighteenth, defeated Zeynep Sonmez from Turkey, 6-3, 7-6 (1). Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic overcame Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto in a tight match, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7). Polish player Iga Swiatek, seeded eighth, won against Danielle Collins from the United States, 6-2, 6-3. Denmark’s Clara Tauson, seeded twenty-third, beat eleventh seed Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan with a scoreline of 7-6 (6), 6-3. Liudmila Samsonova from Russia, seeded nineteenth, defeated Australia’s Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-3. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain won against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

