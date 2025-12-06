Cuban Foreign Minister Labels U.S. Anti-Drug Efforts a “Farce”



Katima mulilo: Kabende Kabende was elected as the new mayor of the Katima Mulilo Town Council in a ceremony overseen by Magistrate Davy Kambinda. The Swapo Party emerged with a majority, securing five out of the seven seats available on the council, leading to Kabende’s election. He will be supported by Charity Matongo-Mabuku as his deputy.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Nsala Muhongo was appointed as the chairperson of the management committee. The committee also includes Swapo Party members Royd Likando and Kamwi Mazila. Jimmy Sikwela from the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) and Simasiku Mukendwa from the National Democratic Party of Namibia (NDP) will continue as ordinary council members.





In his speech, Kabende emphasized that his tenure would focus on service delivery, accountability, and unity, aiming to address essential needs such as reliable water supply, road improvements, and waste management. He urged fellow councillors to prioritize community service over politics.





In addition to the town council elections, eight Zambezi regional councillors were sworn in. Swapo Party won seven out of the eight constituencies. Bernard Sisamu was elected chairperson of the management committee, with Vincent Sinalumbu and Rector Matengu Nkando joining him.





Raymond Sezuni, Progress Sipapela, and Kennedy Simasiku were elected to the National Council. The regional council also includes independent Bennety Busihu and Swapo Party’s Dennis Mukena Sinchembe.

