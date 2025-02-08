

Kaliningrad: The Kaliningrad region, a Russian enclave bordered by the Baltic states, has transitioned to independent power operation following the withdrawal of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia from the unified energy ring with Russia and Belarus, Russian authorities announced on Saturday. Kaliningrad’s power system was well-prepared for this shift, ensuring a stable electricity supply, said Russia’s Ministry of Energy in a statement.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the region’s total power generation capacity now stands at 1.88 GW, more than double its peak electricity consumption, guaranteeing reliable supply under any circumstances. Between 2016 and 2020, four new power plants were constructed in the region, along with a large-scale upgrade of the grid infrastructure. The Russian energy ministry highlighted that annual comprehensive tests over the past five years have confirmed the system’s technical readiness for independent operation.





The three Baltic nations officially announced their intention to exit the BRELL (Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) energy network in 2017, citing concerns over dependency on Russian energy supplies. Their integration into the European power grid is scheduled for Sunday. Following their disconnection from BRELL, the three Baltic states will operate in isolated mode for 24 to 33 hours before synchronizing with the European network, provided there are no technical issues.





Latvian Minister of Climate and Energy Kaspars Melnis said in a press release that synchronization with the European grid will improve the security of energy supply in the Baltic region, enhance the region’s independence and the ability to connect renewable energy projects to the grid, and ultimately ensure that consumers enjoy lower electricity prices.





In order to navigate smoothly the transition period, the Baltic states have strengthened monitoring and security measures for their regional energy infrastructure, while reminding local residents and legal entities to prepare for emergencies. After decoupling from the Russian power grid, the three Baltic countries’ electricity needs are being met by local power plants and interconnections with Poland, Sweden, and Finland, the Baltic News Service reported.

