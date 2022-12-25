Kapofi meets NDF recruits

Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Frans Kapofi, has told the latest Namibia Defence Force (NDF) recruits to work hard and maintain discipline and teamwork for them to be good soldiers.

In a speech availed to Nampa on Saturday, Kapofi addressed the recruits on Christmas Eve at Osona Military Base, where he was accompanied by the Chief of Defence, Martin Phineas.

Kapofi told the 1 400 recruits that they were privileged to be selected out of over 100 000 other Namibians who had applied to join the army.

“This is a golden opportunity for you to be here, remain disciplined and committed. While I am aware that others have withdrawn for various reasons, I call upon you to remain dedicated to being a soldier,” he said.

The minister urged the Commandant and the NDF Training Establishment to adhere to the training guidelines through the directives of the Chief of Namibian Defence.

Kapofi concluded his visit by wishing the recruits a happy and safe festive season, noting that the recruits will not be joining their families because of training commitments.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency