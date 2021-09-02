Kasu dream cup set for weekend

The 12th edition of the annual Katutura Sports Union (Kasu) football and netball Dream Cup is set to return this weekend at the Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek.

Kasu chairman Kuveri Tjonga told Nampa on Thursday that the N.dollars 30 000 tourney has attracted 13 netball and 16 football teams all from Windhoek and is expected to conclude next week Saturday.

'Due to the Covid-19 pandemic measures in place, no spectators will be allowed while teams will leave the field immediately after the final whistle to pave way for the next games,' said Tjonga.

The football teams registered with N.dollars 1 900 while the netball teams booked their places with N.dollars 1 000.

Tjonga said that Kasu tournaments came a long way and are aimed to groom young talents and shaping their careers for later greener pastures, noting that the tourneys have been instrumental over the years, thus bringing people together away from unwanted activities while striving for the same goal which is sports development.

The games are set to start at 09h00 with Young Stars to take on Inter Dee in the first game to be followed by Otjomuise United and Life in the City. Herero Mall will take on Okanguindi in the third game, followed by Unity of Windhoek versus Katutura Central on Saturday games. On Sunday, the games will start at 07h30 with Jitas FC versus Otjiungukua, followed by Truck Team and Okovimburu with Otjiuondo Tjokaurumbu to take on Kasu eleven. The quarter-final games will continue next weekend at the same sports field including all netball games, noted Tjonga.

This year's winning netball team will pocket N.dollars 5 000 with the runner-up to walk away with N.dollars 2 500 while the semi-final loser will get N.dollars 1 250. For the football category, the champion will pocket 10 000 with the runner up to settle for N.dollars 5 000 while the semi-final losers will each receive N.dollars 2 500.

