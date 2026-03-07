Kavango West Schools to Benefit from FIFA’s Donation of 287 Soccer Balls

Kavango west: The Kavango West Regional Football Association (KWRFA), representing the Namibia Football Association (NFA), has distributed 287 soccer balls to the Kavango West Directorate of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture. This gesture is part of the FIFA Football for Schools programme, aimed at fostering football at the grassroots level.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the soccer balls were provided by FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to promote grassroots football development in the region. During the handover event, KWRFA vice-chairperson Egidius Nambara outlined the allocation and accountability procedures for the consignment received. The consignment includes 210 FIFA footballs and 57 size-five CAF footballs for schools, with an additional 10 balls designated for the regional under-20 team.

Nambara emphasized the importance of accountability, stating that registers and multiple signatories will be used during the handover process to ensure that every ball is accounted for. Thadeus Sikuvi, the Kavango West Football for Schools coordinator, explained the training process and criteria for school selection within the programme. Forty-five schools with Grade Eight learners were chosen, and teachers from these schools underwent a three-day training session. Additional training will be provided, and balls will be distributed accordingly.

Ferdinand Hausiku, Kavango West Football Association chairperson, stated that the donation is in line with the FIFA Football for Schools framework, which integrates learning with sport. He highlighted that the allocation of footballs will support both school sports and youth development structures.

The association stressed transparency in the distribution process. School principals, the regional Football for Schools coordinator, and representatives of the NFA and KWRFA will be required to sign off during each handover to confirm receipt. Sikuvi added that follow-up training and equipment distribution will continue as part of the programme's next phase, with visits to participating schools planned to finalize quantities and delivery schedules.