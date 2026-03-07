1 Dead, 17 Injured in School Bus Accident in Quebec

Sainte-rose-de-watford: One child died and 17 others were injured after a school bus overturned on Saturday in southeastern Quebec, Canada, local media reported. The accident took place in the small community of Sainte-Rose-de-Watford, located in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region near the U.S. border.According to Namibia Press Agency, provincial police reported that four people, including the bus driver, sustained serious injuries, but none are considered life-threatening. Another 13 individuals suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident.The bus was traveling on a local road when it veered off and tipped over, possibly due to challenging road conditions. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash.