Man Arrested for Rape, Assault at Kongola

Kongola: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Zambezi Region have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with alleged rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The suspect was arrested on Saturday by members of the Menias Brian Libuto Police Station in the Kongola Constituency. His name is known to the police but has been withheld pending his first court appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Monday.According to Namibia Press Agency, the offences allegedly occurred during the night of 01 March 2026 at communal ploughing fields in the Kongola area. Police allege that the suspect and the two victims had been drinking together at Sinai village before deciding to return to the ploughing fields where they lived. 'While on their way, the suspect allegedly started assaulting the victims with a wooden stick, causing them injuries. After assaulting them, he allegedly forced sexual intercourse with them without their consent,' the report says.The first victim is a 36-year-old Namibian woman, while the second victim is an adult Zambian national, whose age is not yet known. Police investigations into the matter continue.