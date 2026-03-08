President Nandi Ndaitwah Commends Ethiopian Airlines for Empowering Women

Kongola: Hosea Kutako International Airport: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Sunday commended Ethiopian Airlines for its commitment to empowering women in the aviation industry, describing the airline as a symbol of African excellence and progress. The President made the remarks at Hosea Kutako International Airport shortly after welcoming Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 835 from Addis Ababa, which was operated by an all-female crew.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the flight arrival formed part of commemorations marking International Women's Day and the airline's 80th anniversary. Nandi-Ndaitwah noted that 08 March is globally recognised as International Women's Day and also marks a milestone in aviation history. She said that on this day in 1910, French aviation pioneer Raymonde de Laroche became the first woman to obtain a pilot's licence. More than a century later, she said, the legacy of women's progress in aviation continues, as Captain Tigist Kibret and her crew successfully landed the aircraft at the international airport outside Windhoek.

'We thank and congratulate the management and staff of Ethiopian Airlines for this extraordinary milestone to connect Africa and commend their continued commitment to empowering women within the aviation sector,' the President said. She noted that throughout much of history, the contributions of women were often overlooked or undervalued despite their vital role in supporting families, communities and nations.

According to the Head of State, women in many parts of the world were once denied the right to vote, excluded from leadership positions and discouraged from entering professions such as aviation and engineering, which were historically regarded as male-dominated fields. Despite these barriers, she said women continued to challenge and overcome such limitations.

Nandi-Ndaitwah added that Namibia is among the countries that have made significant strides in advancing women's emancipation. 'Today we not only have a woman President, Vice President, Speaker of the National Assembly, Secretary General of the ruling party and Deputy Chairperson of the National Council, but also women leaders in business, medical professionals, engineers and pilots, just to mention a few,' she said.