Mohaiss Deploys Additional Immigration Staff to Ease Ngoma Border Delays

Ngoma: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MOHAISS) has issued a public apology and deployed additional staff to the Ngoma border post in the Zambezi region. This action follows reports of long queues and delays in immigration clearance for travellers.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the incident occurred when an immigration officer at the border post left the office unattended for several hours on Wednesday morning due to an emergency medical examination. This absence led to significant delays in clearing travellers through immigration.

The ministry's executive director, Daniel Nghidinua, expressed regret over the situation in a public notice. He apologized to the affected travellers and announced that immigration officers from other duty stations would be permanently stationed at the Ngoma border post to prevent future occurrences. Nghidinua stated, "The Ministry regrets that on 13 May 2026, there were unfortunate delays in immigration clearance of travellers at the Ngoma Border Post, which negatively impacted the scheduled travel arrangements of travellers. Although the situation was remedied later the same day, the Ministry regrets and apologises especially to the affected travellers."

He further assured that the ministry is committed to maintaining the required service levels to ensure a smooth travel experience for all travellers.

In response to the incident, some bloggers have called for accountability, highlighting that this is not the first occurrence of such a situation. They pointed out that similar issues related to leadership and staff shortages are also being felt at Katima Mulilo's Wenela Border Post.