Heavy Rainfall Forces Road Closures in //Kharas Region

Keetmanshoop: The Roads Authority (RA) has announced the temporary closure of eight national roads in the //Kharas Region following flooding and damage caused by heavy rainfall received in the southern part of the country.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the RA stated in a media release that motorists traveling on the affected roads are urged to exercise caution and make use of the indicated alternative routes. The closed roads include District Road 205 from DR269 to DR204, for which motorists are advised to use Trunk Road T0301 from Ariamsvlei to Grnau and proceed with T0102, then Main Road 26 towards North of Ariamsvlei and vice versa.

Furthermore, Main Road 25 from Karasburg towards Aroab, between kilometre (km) 80 and km 117, is also closed. Motorists are advised to use Trunk Road T0301 from Karasburg to Grnau and proceed via T0102 then Main Road 26 towards the Aroab area and vice versa. District Road 463 south of Bethanie, from DR462 to MR118, and District Road 459 from Goageb towards North of Rosh Pinah are both closed, with an alternative route via Trunk Road T0401 from Keetmanshoop to Aus and proceeding via Main Road 118 towards North of Rosh Pinah and vice versa.

Additionally, District Road 421 from M0031 to D0417 is affected, with D0430 recommended as an alternative route. District Road 1077, at 20 kilometres to TR1/3 and 30 kms to DR1089, has been closed without alternative routes available. District Road 3919, at 18 kms from Asab and 36 kms before DR619, is closed, with motorists advised to use District Roads DR1066 and DR619 as alternatives. District Road 212, between 90 and 120 kms from T0101, is also affected, with road users advised to use the route across the border to South Africa at the Swartkops gate in the interim.

The RA emphasized that it is actively monitoring all affected areas and will undertake necessary repairs when conditions permit. "The public is further advised to avoid driving on flooded roads and adhere to road closure signage," it noted.