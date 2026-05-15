Khorixas Community Regroups for Mass Memorial of 11 Accident Victims

Khorixas: The decision by residents of Khorixas to regroup Wednesday at the local sports field for a mass memorial service, helped soothe the broken hearts of family members of the 01 May 2026 road accident victims.According to Namibia Press Agency, their plan to regroup and hold a public memorial service for the 11 deceased on Wednesday united them in grief as many had earlier missed out in joining a one-kilometre street procession. From midday towards sunset the family members, friends, neighbours and local politicians were able to sing and greet each other, thanking one another for their coming together.Religious leaders through sermons and bible stories were central to comforting the bereaved community. The pastors told them to emulate the example of Job, who they recounted had lost his seven daughters, three sons, thousands of livestock and also his health when Satan tested his faith in God."The situation we are faced with today is similar to that of the blameless Job. who persisted in high hopes f or better days. We lost six school going children, two mothers, two nurses and a hardworking driver of the Khorixas District Hospital, this loss makes our situation not far from Job," Bishop Chris Gallant recited.Mayor Lesley |Awaseb called on the mourners to support each other, saying everyone's spirit was crushed by the tragedy. "I personally knew the victims by their names," he said. The families joined |Awaseb to display framed photographs of the deceased.The three staff members of the Ministry of Health and Social Services are the driver Metusalem Kamendu, 54, registered nurse Rebekka Kasheeta, 32, and enrolled nurse Martha Hangolonde, 28.The other accident victims were Ritha Jod, 18, nine-year-old Lazarus Hamutenya, Nicoline Eises, 34, Elsario Nanuseb, 11, Geraldo Haraeb, 13, Victoria Kanoutje, 45, Teyana Zaongara, 13, and Mervin Zaongara, 17.All the learners were from schools in Khorixas. Jod was a Grade 10 learner at Welwitchia Junior Secondary School (JSS), while Mervin was in Grade 10 and Te yana in Grade 8 at Cornelius Goreseb SSS. Haraseb was in Grade 6 and !Naruseb in Grade 4 at !Gaeb Primary School. Hamutenya was a Grade 4 learner at Welwitchia Primary School.Kunene Regional Education Director, Sophia Frederick said losing such a big team of future leaders is traumatising. She said she still did not know how to convey the message to the schoolmates when schools reopen next week, and the many chairs are vacant.Biographies of the deceased were read by Dr Given Frederick, joined by Khorixas Town Council Chief Executive Officer, Andreas ||Howoseb.Kunene Region Governor, Vipuakujue Muharukua encouraged the community to regain their strength and carry one another until all the victims are laid to rest. He further pledged assistance to the bereaved families including making it possible for them to travel and attend a prayer session to be held at the accident site.Spiritual leaders of the region were also called to volunteer and attend the prayer session at the scene situated about 30 kilomet res south of Otjiwarongo on the Otjiwarongo-Okahandja B1 road. It was at this scene where the government bus in which the 11 were travelling had hit a kudu, veered to the right lane and collided head-on with the oncoming truck.Due to the impact, the bus burst into flames that morning, four occupants were ejected while eight burned beyond recognition in the bus. The identification process in this type of incident takes time as it involves police forensic investigations in the capital. Laboratory tests are being performed in order to confirm the bodies.Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Suzan Ndjaleka who attended the memorial at Khorixas on behalf of government, conveyed the heartfelt condolences of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Vice President Lucia Witbooi and Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare. She said through the capable leadership of these leaders, government will do everything possible to support the affected families in coping with the effects of the tragic loss.She said even though the deceased people are from different places - the Omuthiya Constituency, Windhoek, Fransfontein, Rehoboth, Kamanjab and Khorixas respectively, hopes are high that all the due processes will be completed soon. The burial services will also take place at the various places of origin of those who perished.