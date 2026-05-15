Namibia, EU Target N.dollars 390 Billion Green Investment Partnership Growth

Windhoek: Namibia and the European Union are targeting investments worth approximately N.dollars 390 billion through green hydrogen projects, as bilateral trade reached N.dollars 17.6 billion, supporting nearly 47,000 Namibian jobs. The figures emerged during the closing of the second Namibia-EU Business Forum in Windhoek on Wednesday, which attracted more than 1,000 registered participants, including over 400 attending in person.According to Namibia Press Agency, the forum focused on trade and investment, green industrialisation, critical raw materials, the automotive industry, agribusiness, and the cultural and creative sectors. European Union Ambassador to Namibia, Ana Beatriz Martins, said the forum demonstrated growing momentum in the Namibia-EU partnership and a shared commitment to job creation, industrial expansion, and sustainable economic growth. "Namibia and the European Union have a unique opportunity to shape a sustainable and prosperous future together, for your citizens, for our citizens, and for our shared planet," Martins stated. She further emphasized, "We sign these commitments today, and from tomorrow we get to work."Minister of International Relations and Trade, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, officially closed the forum together with National Planning Commission Director General Kaire Mbuende and Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy Modestus Amutse. The leaders highlighted "the strategic importance of the Namibia-EU partnership and the shared ambition to drive industrialisation, trade, and sustainable growth."According to an independent trade study by EU consultant Robin Sherbourne, Namibia-EU trade doubled over the past decade to N.dollars 17.6 billion following the signing of the EU-SADC Economic Partnership Agreement in 2016. Exports to the EU include mining products, fisheries, agricultural products, beef, and charcoal. Preliminary estimates showed that about 46,762 Namibian jobs are directly linked to exports of goods to the EU alone, excluding tourism and other services sectors.Part icipants also acknowledged the role of the European Union's Global Gateway initiative in supporting infrastructure, industrialisation, skills development, and investment partnerships in Namibia. The forum further highlighted eight large-scale green hydrogen projects currently in the pipeline, representing an estimated investment potential of around N.dollars 390 billion. Several projects were announced, including a N.dollars 29 million initiative to support future investment and urban growth in Lderitz and a N.dollars 35 million programme to support critical raw materials development.A Green Industries Summit is scheduled to take place in Swakopmund in September 2026.