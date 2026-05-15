Chinese Enterprises Bolster Namibian Economy with N.dollars 6.6 Billion Tax Contribution

Windhoek: Chinese enterprises operating in Namibia have made a significant economic impact by contributing over N.dollars 6.6 billion in taxes, spending approximately N.dollars 50 billion on local procurement, and creating roughly 48,690 jobs for Namibians from 2020 to 2024.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Chinese Embassy Counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs, Wei Jinming, shared these insights during the Huawei Namibia ICT Congress 2026 held in Windhoek on Wednesday. Citing a report from the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Namibia, Wei highlighted the extensive contributions of Chinese enterprises in various sectors. These enterprises also donated about N.dollars 200 million towards public welfare, invested N.dollars 1.5 billion to improve workplace safety, and allocated N.dollars 300 million for environmental protection over the same period.

Wei expressed gratitude to these enterprises for their role in advancing Namibia's economy, society, and people's livelihoods, as well as strengthening the bilateral partnership between China and Namibia. He emphasized the growing role of Chinese enterprises in Namibia's socio-economic development as the two nations deepen their bilateral ties.

Wei further described China and Namibia as a community with a shared future, noting their robust cooperation in digital technology, education, and economic development over the past 36 years since Namibia's independence. He also highlighted China's new zero-tariff measures on imports from 53 African countries, including Namibia, which took effect on May 1st. China is the first major economy to introduce such a policy for African countries.

The zero-tariff measure is expected to benefit Namibian exporters, as tariffs on beef and mutton exported to China, previously ranging from 12% to 25%, have been reduced to zero. Wei noted that this change holds significant trade potential, with expectations for rapid growth in bilateral trade. Additionally, Namibian wild aquatic products, grapes, and blueberries are in the process of export procedures to China, with formal agreements anticipated soon.

Wei also mentioned that the zero-tariff policy is set to encourage investment in Namibia's local manufacturing and processing industries, aiding the country's transition from raw material exports to value-added products. This shift is expected to create jobs and boost incomes for farmers and small and medium-sized enterprises.