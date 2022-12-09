Kawana concerned about officer living conditions

Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Albert Kawana has expressed concern about the conditions some law enforcement members are living in, particularly those stationed at the country’s borders.

Kawana said that in most instances, law enforcement officers, particularly those serving in the special field force at the country’s borders have been living in deplorable living conditions due to a lack of proper accommodation facilities.

“Challenges of accommodation for our officers are very dire and for too long, officers have been struggling with decent accommodation, which is a pressing issue that needs to be dealt with,” Kawana noted.

The minister, who was speaking during a donation handover by Swakop Uranium of prefabricated units to the ministry meant for law enforcers at the country’s borders, alluded to the fact that this situation is unacceptable and can be at times discouraging for those who find themselves in such living situations.

The donated 600 square metre units are valued at N.dollars 1.79 million.

The minister noted that his ministry has been assigned by President Hage Geingob to ensure the construction of a police village in order to deal with the issue of the unacceptable living conditions of officers.

“This is why I am determined, per the directive of my president, to make sure that before I retire from active politics, the construction of this village should start so that whoever is going to replace me will just have to complete it.”

Swakop Uranium Chief Executive Officer, Qiu Bin at the occasion said that the company recognises the MHISS’s efforts in protecting the country’s borders and thus ensuring the safety of all Namibians, hence placing high value on safety and security because it underpins all other building blocks for a prospering society.

“Swakop Uranium is a good corporate citizen and aims to build a positive legacy in the country during the life of the mine. We shall also remain committed to assisting the government of Namibia with sustainable projects, in particular the needy and poor segments of our society,” he expressed.

An additional 50 beds and 50 mattresses have also been donated for the units.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency