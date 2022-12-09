Hundreds gather for Human Rights Day commemoration at Otjiwarongo

Hundreds of government officials and residents of Otjiwarongo on Friday gathered at the town to commemorate International Human Rights Day and Namibia Women’s Day.

Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Doreen Sioka in her official remarks said activism against gender-based violence (GBV) in Namibia should be everyone’s responsibility.

Sioka stated that the commemorations this year are being held under the theme ‘Dignity, Freedom and Justice for all; unite activism to end violence against women and girls.’

Sioka further revealed that her ministry is busy conducting a study on the costs of GBV and on how GBV is affecting the economy.

“Therefore, I am calling on all stakeholders to unite and put an end to violence against women and children who are the majority victims and survivors of GBV in this country,” she said.

Sioka said the Namibian government through various ministries will continue to implement policies and programmes addressing GBV and which also strengthen strategies that would effectively fight it.

Several speakers noted that International Human Rights Day, which is commemorated on 10 December worldwide, has been in existence since 1948 with the sole objective of remembering the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of universal human rights, thus violence against women and children should be condemned in the strongest terms.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Sen Pang in a statement delivered on his behalf said violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread human rights violations, which still goes unreported in the world.

On his part, Namibian Police Force Lieutenant-General, Inspector-General Joseph Shikongo said the fight against GBV will continue as for now, 17 police units strictly dealing with cases of GBV have been established in different regions.

He said more than 3 000 cases of GBV were recorded in the country over the past three years.

Shikongo also encouraged intensified public awareness on GBV topics.

Representatives from the European Union, United States of America, Indonesia and Angola also attended the event.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency