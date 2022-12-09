Para athletes shine as track and field racks in more medals

LILONGWE, 09 DEC (NAMPA) – Namibian track and field Paralympic athletes joined in the medal haul as they grabbed six medals during the second session of the track and field events at the 2022 African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 games on Thursday.

The AUSC Region 5 games are taking place in Lilongwe, where Lowisa Shehama opened the floodgates for the Paralympic athletes when he came second in the T11 100 metre (m) men’s race in a time of 13.17 seconds (s) before Lahja Iipinge grabbed Namibia’s second gold medal following her victory in the T12 100m women’s race in a time of 13.41s.

Micheal Muyenga won bronze in the T13 men’s race in a time of 12.4s, with Pius Kalunga winning silver in the T12 800m race in a time of 06.02s.

Fillipus Namweda then bagged a bronze in the T11 men’s 800m race in a time of 51.91s before Mbatjandangi Kambaekua brought the medals curtain down with a bronze medal in the T13 women’s 100m race.

In total, Paralympic athletes contributed six medals (one gold, two silver and three bronze medals) on day one of the track and field event.

Meanwhile, Frans Nyanyukweni added another silver medal for Namibia in the able-bodied competition’s 800m race in a time of 13.91s to add to the three medals won earlier by hurdler Christine Mutumbi, who won a gold medal in the girls’ 400m, Nicholis du Plessis who won silver in the men’s 400m hurdles and Alexandra Kaura, who won a bronze medal in long jump.

That brought to four the total amount of medals won by able-bodied athletes, namely one gold, two silver and one bronze medal, on the first day of the competition.

Overall, Namibia now has 25 medals comprising, two gold, eight silver and 15 bronze medals.

Session three continues Friday on day two of the track and field events.

Meanwhile, in boxing, Alfeus Modina is assured of winning either a gold or silver medal as he will fight in the final on Friday afternoon.

He will be joining Monika Kambonde, Lusia Hifikwa, as well as Thomas Ishidimbwa and Richard Hubertus, who all won bronze medals on Thursday.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency