Kazenambo Kazenambo dies

Former Cabinet minister and veteran Swapo politician Kazenambo Kazenambo has died.

He was 58.

Kazenambo reportedly died at a Windhoek hospital on Tuesday at around 16h30.

He had been hospitalised in recent weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, before being released.

His passing was confirmed to Nampa by Unomengi Kauapirura, who was close to the former youth minister.

Source: Namibia Press Agency